Friday, June 02, 2023
770th Urs of Hazrat Shah Shams Sabzwari Tabraizi begins in Multan

June 02, 2023
MULTAN    -    The annual three-day 770th Urs of renowned saint Hazrat Shah Shams Sabzwari Tabraizi began here Thurs­day. Countless devotees besides no­tables of the city were around when Urs ceremonies formally began with the ‘Ghusal’ of the mausoleum per­formed by Sajjada Nasheen Makh­doom Syed Abbas Raza Tariq Sham­si. After the ‘Ghusal’, a Chadar was laid on the grave of the renowned spiritual personality and later it ap­peared covered in red after a shower of rose petals by the devotees.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjada Nasheen Makhdoom Syed Abbas Raza Tariq Shamsi paid glowing tribute to the sacred personality for his services to mankind and added that his teach­ings caused hundreds of thousands of people to embrace Islam. 

He said that Islam spread in the sub-continent due to the dissemina­tion of true teachings of Islam by the sacred saints.

‘Naat Khawani’, ‘Qawwali’ and semi­nars would be held during the three days Urs ceremonies that will con­clude on June 3, 2023 with prayers for the solidarity of the country and well being of people. Notables includ­ing Asif Raza Gardezi, Basharat Abbas Qureshi, Ashraf Qureshi, Naeem Iqbal, Saleem Darbari, Naveed Hashmi, Zakir Hussain, Rana Mulazim Hussain, Gull Hassan, Rasheed Khan, Ghulam Hus­sain Bhutta and others were present.

