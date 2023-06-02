Agreements signed for livelihood support in rural Sindh’s flood-hit areas

KARACHI-The Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP) signed two agreements with the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) and the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) to engage the mass social mobilisation partners for the provision of livelihood support amounting to $75 million for the affected people of flood-hit areas in rural Sindh. The women and elderly people will be preferred to carry out restoration activities and will be given a chance to participate in local rehabilitation. These two organizations will assist in the disbursement of funds to the communities under this scheme in a transparent manner.

This programme is designed to assist the severely flood-affected communities to enable them to earn a livelihood by engaging semi-skilled and unskilled labourers for the rehabilitation of urgent basic services, including a clean water supply, sanitation, watercourse improvement, landscape restorations, and road construction and maintenance. It will also cover the provision of emergency support to small livestock farmers to restore their animal stock and avoid losses due to animal diseases and underfeeding.

This programme will cover severely affected talukas and union councils, which will be prioritised on the basis of damage assessment made by the Sindh government for livelihood assistance. The agreements were signed by Asghar Qanasro on behalf of the SFERP and Ghulam Mustafa Jamro on behalf of the NRSP, while Dittal Kalhoro signed them on behalf of the SRSO.