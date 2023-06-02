ANF foils drug smuggling attempt

LAHORE, June 01 - Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday foiled a drug smuggling bid, arrested an individual swallowed capsules filled with drugs from Allama Iqbal International Air­port in Lahore. Accord­ing to the details, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airports Se­curity Force (ASF) has launched a country­wide operation against drug trafficking. The spokesman stated that, as many as four hash­ish-filled capsules have been recovered from the stomach of an ac­cused at Lahore’s Alla­ma Iqbal International Airport.