Asad Umar gets interim bail in Askari Tower attack case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday grant­ed interim bail to former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar till June 13 in a case lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for attacking Askari Tower in Gulberg, during May-9 riots. The court ordered Asad Umar to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 to obtain the relief. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the pre-arrest interim bail application of the ex PTI secretary general. Asad Umar along with his counsel appeared before the court, during the pro­ceedings. The Gulberg police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers for damaging public and private properties, in­cluding Askari Tower.