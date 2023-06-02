Friday, June 02, 2023
Asad Umar gets interim bail in Askari Tower attack case

Asad Umar gets interim bail in Askari Tower attack case
APP
June 02, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday grant­ed interim bail to former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar till June 13 in a case lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for attacking Askari Tower in Gulberg, during May-9 riots. The court ordered Asad Umar to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 to obtain the relief. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the pre-arrest interim bail application of the ex PTI secretary general. Asad Umar along with his counsel appeared before the court, during the pro­ceedings. The Gulberg police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers for damaging public and private properties, in­cluding Askari Tower.

