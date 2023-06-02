Friday, June 02, 2023
Bahauddin Zakariya Express restoreed after nine months

Our Staff Reporter
June 02, 2023
MULTAN    -   After a gap of nine months, 25 Up/ 26 Dn Bahauddin Zakariya Express started chugging again on Multan-Karachi-Multan route here on Thursday.

Known industrialist Kha­waja Jalal uddin Roomi, President MCCI Main Rashid, former SVP Sohial Tufail alongwith Divisional Super­intentednt Hammad Hasan Mirza performed ribbon cutting ceremony at Multan Cantt station. A passenger Muhammad Jamil termed re­sumption of the train a wel­come decision, adding that it would facilitate hundreds of passengers like him. 

Another passenger, Asghar Ali informed that it was the only train which runs be­tween Multan and Karachi from the city of trains. 

He said that he was a busi­nessman and quite often traveled by Zakariya Express before it was stopped due o floods in Sindh last year.

A spokesperson for Paki­stan Railways Multan division said that the authorities had taken the decision to facilitate the passengers. He informed the train would follow PR summer time table, adding that it runs between Multan Cantt and Karachi city and vice versa. It merits mention­ing here that operations of Bahauddin Zakariya Express were halted like several oth­er trains after rain induced floods in Sindh last year.

Our Staff Reporter

