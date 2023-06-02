Friday, June 02, 2023
Cases of perpetrators should be taken to logical end: Javed Latif

Our Staff Reporter
June 02, 2023
LAHORE    -    Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday said that the cases against the perpetrators of May 9 incidents should be taken to a logical end as it was utmost necessary to protect secu­rity and sanctity of the state. Sparing the elements involved in the planning of this terrorist incident may cause more such incidents in future, he said adding sufficient evidence of internal as well as external conspiracy in this incident was also available. Address­ing a press conference at Model Town, Javed Latif said that no state could compromise to ensure strict punish­ment to the elements involved in such activities as it was a matter of national security. He alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was training its workers for a year to attack state prop­erties and military installations in case of arrest of Imran Khan. Had the for­eign funding case against the PTI been concluded, May 9 incident may had not occurred since there were evidences of funding from foreign countries to the PTI in the case as the May 9 inci­dent was also a conspiracy against the country executed by the PTI.

Indonesian Embassy, Lahore Museum to launch photo exhibition

Our Staff Reporter

