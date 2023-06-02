Celebrities demand release of Jibran Nisar

Prominent Pakistani lawyer and rights activist Jibran Nasir was “picked up” a group of unidentified persons in Karachi on Thursday night, his wife and actress Mansha Pasha said in a video message.

Ms Pasha said they were returning to home after having a dinner when a white Vigo vehicle intercepted their car. He said almost 15 people, who were carrying pistols, forcibly took away her husband.

“I would want you all to raise your voices and pray that my husband comes back soon,” she concluded.

The development shocked several celebrities as they have called for the immediate release of the rights activist.

Actor Osman Khalid Butt called for his release. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “May we see you back home soon - and safe, brother”.

Director Shaarmeen Obaid Chinoy also condemned the arrest and wrote on her Instagram Story, saying, “There is no one left…they have silenced everyone”

Feminist rights movement Aurat March also demanded the release of Jibran Nasir. “We strongly condemn his abduction (which is a clear violation of citizen rights) & urge the govt & LEAs to ensure his immediate + unconditional safe release,” it wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the group has announced a protest outside the Karachi Press Club today at 4pm.

“Please join us outside the Karachi Press Club today at 4 PM as we protest alongside Jibran's family and friends for his immediate release,” the group asked the people.