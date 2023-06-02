CM condemns terrorist attack on check post

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces checkpoint near the Pakistan-Iran border and expressed deep admiration for the courage displayed by the security forces in thwarting the attack. He paid a heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers, Hasnain Ishtiaq and Inayatul­lah, who fearlessly defended against the terrorists at the cost of their own lives. Their heroic sacrifice deserves the utmost respect and reverence. The indomitable spirit of these martyred heroes has elevated their status to the highest level.