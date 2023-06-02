CM Murad Ali Shah reviews KCR project

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has once again taken up Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) Project and directed the Board of Revenue (BOR) to resolve all its land issues so that a joint working group with Chinese authorities and the federal government could be constituted for further action. This emerged in a meeting held under his chairmanship here at CM House, said a statement on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Information & Transport Sharjeel Memon, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, SMBR Baqaullah Unar, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Transport Saleem Rajput, and others.

Sindh Minister for Transport Sharjeel Memon briefing the Chief Minister said that the project was put on the back burner during the tenure of the PTI government. Otherwise, the project was most important to resolve the transport problem of the city.

Chairman P&D told the Chief Minister that the federal government, with the efforts of the Chief Minister, has sent the feasibility of the KCR to Chinese authorities through the Ministry of Planning & Commission of Pakistan.

Sharjeel Memon said that inclusion of KCR in CPEC and handing over of KCR Right of Way (RoW) to the Government of Sindh, the Chairman/ Secretary of Railways constituted a four-member committee of Railway Officers to finalise the modalities regarding handing over of Pakistan Railway/ KCR land to the provincial government. The highlights of the TORs of the Committee include negotiation of equal value of alternate and proposed land and future use of land.

Sindh Minister for Transport said that there was an issue of around 40 acres of land for which Railway authorities wanted to have an alternate land.

At this, the Chief Minister directed SMBR Baqaullah Unar to work out details of the land the Railway Authorities wanted to retain or it’s alternate, and report to him. He told the CM that as per the approved plan, the KCR has a 43.2 km route, including 25.51 km elevated and 17.7 km at grade. He added that it would have 24 stations of which 13 elevated and 11 at grade. Sharjeel said that the KCR would have a dual track, with 162 train sets.

The CM directed the Chief Secretary to complete all the documentation of the KCR and talk to the minister of the Planning Commission to approach the Chinese authorities to constitute a joint working group so that it could be launched.