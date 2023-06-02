CM takes stock of development projects, orders timely completion

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Wednesday chaired a meet­ing at his office to review the progress of Lahore’s major development projects and stressed adherence to the timelines for their timely completion. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister instructed the officials to expedite the initiation of new projects while ensuring prompt decision-making regarding designs and other nec­essary matters. “Any delays or negligence in public welfare development projects will not be tolerated”, he warned. To mini­mize inconvenience to citizens during the construction phase, the meeting em­phasized the need for the best alternative traffic plans and suggested that alterna­tive routes should be suggested for best managing traffic load. The progress of the elevated expressway, Nawaz Sharif inter­change underpass and Cavalry signal-free road was reviewed while reports about Arfa Karim Tower, Ferozepur Road to Pine Avenue, Sattukatla nullah, Main Bou­levard to Walton, and CBD project were presented. The CM directed the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) to expedite the plantation and landscaping project at the airport. He also ordered the improve­ment of the green belt on Mall Road. Land­scaping along the airport’s runway and plantation at intersections and roads will also be done in the provincial metropolis. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, chief secretary, chairman P&D, administrative secretaries, commissioner Lahore, DG LDA, DG PHA and representatives of NE­SPAK & FWO.

MEETING UNDER CM MULLS SETTING TARGETS FOR ANGIOGRAPHY IN GOVT HOSPITALS

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Wednesday chaired a meeting at his office to review the progress of primary an­giography in different hospitals.

During the briefing, it was revealed that a total of 5,534 primary angiographies were performed in government hospitals of vari­ous districts in the past five months. 3113 primary angiographies were performed in the morning shift of nine government hos­pitals and 1866 in the night shift, ensuring a 67 percent increase in these hospitals on the instructions of caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi. The meeting also reviewed the proposal to set the target of angiogra­phy/angioplasty in every government hos­pital to facilitate patients. Mohsin Naqvi maintained that the government is striving to provide the best medical facilities for patients in public sector hospitals related to heart emergencies. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Dr Javed Akram, President of the Pakistan Society of International Cardiology Dr Zaheer Akram, health secretary, Dr. Farqad Alamgir, DG Rescue 1122, and others.

CM CONDOLES LOSS OF LIVES

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sor­row and grief over the loss of lives in the house explosion incident in the outskirts of Kot Addu. The CM has sought a report from the IG police to shed light on the circum­stances surrounding the incident, empha­sizing the importance of conducting a thor­ough investigation to establish the facts. He has also directed the commissioner and Regional Police Officer Dera Ghazi Khan to ensure the provision of the best medical treatment to the injured.