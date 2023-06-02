Commissioner urges Divisional Task Force to ensure provision of better health services

HYDERABAD - Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Muhammad Abbas Baloch instructed District Health Officers of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze Districts to ensure the provision of better health services to all patients coming for treatment at hospitals of their respective domains, adding that medical camps be set up at different areas to cater treatment facilities to the poor public. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Divisional Task Force at the Committee Room of his office. Commissioner said that all resources be utilized in order to make the 12 days Protective Vaccination Campaign successful, which is commencing from June 5 to June 17, 2023. He said that steps shall also be adopted to maintain the cool chain of protective vaccine keeping in view of high temperatures. He said that awareness be raised among the public about the benefits of protective vaccination. Briefing the meeting, District Officer EPI of World Health Organization, Dr Irshad Ahmed said that the protective Vaccination is commencing in the division from June 5 to June 17, 2023 for which arrangements are underway for training of staff, maintaining of cool chain of vaccine and other arrangements.