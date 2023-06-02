Friday, June 02, 2023
CTD arrests terrorist linked to international handlers

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 02, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a militant working for international handlers in Karachi on Thursday.

According to the details, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has completed the investigation of the arrested terrorist, who made significant revelations. During the investigation, the arrested terrorist confessed to involvement in sabotage activities in Karachi and interior Sindh. He also disclosed his connections with international terrorists group.

The suspect revealed that he was given the task of carrying out a bomb blast in Karachi and in return, he was promised a substantial amount of money. He remained involved in various incidents in different districts including, Shikarpur, Larkana, and Jacobabad. Furthermore, the suspect confessed to planting a motorcycle filled with explosives in Karachi’s Saddar area in 2021.

Tags:

