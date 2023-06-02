Friday, June 02, 2023
Defending champion Swiatek advances to 3rd Round of French Open

Defending champion Swiatek advances to 3rd Round of French Open
Anadolu
3:58 PM | June 02, 2023
Sports

Defending champion Iga Swiatek, who is also the world No. 1 in women's tennis, qualified for the third round in the 2023 French Open (Roland Garros) on Thursday. 

The Polish player, who won the French Open in 2020 and 2022, beat her US opponent Claire Liu with sets of 6-4, 6-0 in a second round match at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris.

Swiatek will next face China's Wang Xinyu.

American sixth-seed Coco Gauff beat her Austrian opponent Julia Grabher 6-2, 6-3 to move to the third round in the tournament.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur also advanced to the third round after winning against France's Oceane Dodin with sets of 6-2, 6-3.

Gauff will take on Russian teen Mirra Andreeva, and Jabeur will play against Serbia's Olga Danilovic in the French Open's third round.

Meanwhile, in men's singles, Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner was stunned by Germany's Daniel Altmaier to be eliminated from the tournament.

Altmaier was victorious in a five-set match that lasted for five hours and 26 minutes.

Sinner bowed out 6-7(0-7), 7-6(9-7), 1-6, 7-6(7-4), 7-5.

The French Open will run through June 11.

