A delegation of All Pakistan Traders' Association led by Muhammad Naeem Mir called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad today.

The delegation apprised the Minister about the problems being faced by the traders' community; besides submitting budget proposals.

Ishaq Dar assured the delegation to give due consideration to their budget proposals and to resolve their problems.

The delegation assured its complete support to the government in its endeavors to revamp Pakistan's economy.