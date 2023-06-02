ECP adopts watch and wait approach for upcoming elections

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to adopt a watch and wait policy and will not officially commence its work for the upcoming elections until clear indications are received. According to discussions with ECP members, the electoral watchdog will continue to focus on other related matters in the mean­time. In a separate development, the commission has summoned former PTI senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry to appear in person on June 6 in a case related to contempt of the electoral body and its head. The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has directed Chaudhry to pres­ent his arguments and review the re­ply submitted by him during the next hearing. Contempt proceedings were initiated by the ECP last year against PTI leaders for allegedly using de­rogatory language against the Chief Election Commissioner. Several no­tices have been served to them, urg­ing their personal appearance and an explanation of their viewpoints. However, the PTI leaders have failed to appear before the ECP thus far.