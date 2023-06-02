Emerging Sindh stars Hareem and Meher shine in National Games

LAHORE-The curtain has fallen on the 34th National Games in Quetta, leaving a lasting impression with the remarkable achievements of Sindh’s talented swimmers, Hareem Malik and Meher Maqbool.

While each province showcased its share of medals and performances, it was Sindh that witnessed the exceptional performance of rising swimming star Hareem Malik, who secured the highest number of gold medals among the Sindh contingent. Hareem triumphed in three gold medal events in the swimming discipline, with her compatriot Meher Maqbool adding another gold, bringing the total gold medal count for Sindh to four in the swimming events.

At just 14 years old, Hareem displayed her prowess by claiming gold in the 50m, 100m, and 200m breaststroke contests, while 13-year-old Meher earned a gold in the 800m freestyle swimming at the Punjab International Swimming Complex in Lahore. Hareem’s outstanding performance in the 100m breaststroke, with a time of one minute and 23.21 seconds, solidified her dominance in the sport. Both talented teenagers attribute their success to their relentless hard work, the guidance of their coaches, and the unwavering support of their families, especially their parents, who ensured they had the best environment and training necessary for success in sports. Hareem expressed her gratitude towards her mother, stating, “My mother personally accompanies me to the training sessions, and her support has been crucial for me.” Meher echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing her mother’s all-out support and dedication to her training.

The swimmers also acknowledged the professionalism of their coaches, saying, “Our coaches developed a well-balanced schedule that allowed us to excel in both our studies and sports training. We are immensely grateful to the Sindh Swimming Association for their support. The officials consistently encouraged us and provided us with information about upcoming events well in advance, enabling us to prepare effectively and achieve these remarkable feats for Sindh.”

Reflecting on the challenges faced by female athletes in society, the young swimmers noted that although the participation ratio of girls in sports is significantly lower than that of males, they have been given equal opportunities by sports authorities and relevant associations. They affirmed that they did not experience any discrimination as girls, either during training sessions or in the events they participated in.

However, Meher emphasized the need for sports authorities to focus on building competitive infrastructure and improving facilities for athletes. She highlighted the lack of larger, well-equipped swimming pools as an area that requires attention and development.