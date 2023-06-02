Expertise in AI to redefine Pakistan’s future economy: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning, Devel­opment, and Special Initia­tives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday highlighted the importance of getting exper­tise in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to compete in the world markets and achieve the goals of national development.

“The AI is a new driver or paradigm which will redefine the (country’s) future econo­my. Today in the world, AI is bringing a revolutionary im­pact in every sector,” he said while addressing a ceremony here. During 2017-18, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had done a strategic interven­tion for putting the country in the 4th industrial revolution by setting up national centers for AI, Cyber Security, Automation & Robotic, Big Data & Cloud Computing, Applied Math­ematics, GIS Technology, and Genomics. “The future game is all about algorithms. The estab­lished centers were supposed to prepare us for the 4th indus­trial revolution,” he said.

The minister said these na­tional centers contributed sig­nificantly during the last 4-5 years as they greatly helped in developing quality human re­sources in collaboration with industry and academia. Ah­san Iqbal said the incumbent government had set up a Task Force, comprising experts from different sectors within the country and abroad, to devise a road-map and identify the sec­tors where effective use of AI could be beneficial for national development and tackling the future challenges on the eco­nomic front. “This Task Force has a very important role and it can be a great game-changer for Pakistan.” He was of the view that the country had great po­tential in the form of youth that could be transformed into qual­ity manpower to compete in the world markets and aligned the country’s key sectors like exports, textile, and agriculture with international standards.