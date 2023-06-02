Friday, June 02, 2023
Experts for focussing on peaceful potential of nuclear energy

Our Staff Reporter
June 02, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -     Experts say that after having successfully  safeguarded Pakistan  against the Indian threat through  the development of a nuclear deterrent,  the focus of the nuclear  programme now lies on harnessing  the peaceful potential of nuclear energy.

 They were speaking at an event hosted by the Centre for International Strategic Studies (CISS) Islamabad  in connection with the  25th anniversary of 1998 nuclear  tests.

 Amb Ali Sarwar Naqvi, executive  director CISS, said that 25 years after the nuclear tests Pakistan has kept pace with India as deterrence  has held, and Pakistan is in a  position to revert back to peaceful  uses of nuclear energy. He reminded  that despite the fact that India  had conducted nuclear tests in  1974, Pakistan practiced restraint  till 1998.

Talking about the South Asian strategic environment and nuclear tests in 1998, Prof Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal said that there was a  disconnect between regional and  international strategic environment where, the Indian domestic  influence regarding Indian nuclear  tests cannot be ignored.

He said that even today, Pakistan is a reluctant nuclear weapon  state which practices restraint and  is not interested in nuclear arms  race. Due to technological advances, Pakistan should also focus on non-nuclear strategic weapons. He stated that negotiations of  Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty  (CTBT) took place with the main  aim to stop both Pakistan and India from testing nuclear weapons  and becoming part of the exclusive  nuclear weapons state club.

