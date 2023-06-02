Fake currency dealer held

HYDERABAD - Makki Shah Police on Thursday arrested a suspected fake currency dealer and seized fake currency notes of 1000 and 5000 denominations. According to a spokesman, Maki Shah Police on a tip-off given by CIA police, the local police arrested a suspect named Mehran Bhatti from Makrani Para area and seized a huge amount of fake currency notes. Police informed that fake currency notes of Rs 1000 and 5000 denominations were confiscated from the possession of the accused and a case under section 489 C of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against him. As per records obtained from other police stations, the accused, who belonged to Larkana district, was involved in the circulation of fake currency notes in the markets and also arrested three times i-e in the years 2017, 2020 and 2022 respectively. Police also started a further investigation against the accused, the spokesman added.