Friday, June 02, 2023
FDE announces summer vacations from June 10  

APP
June 02, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced summer vacations for all the public sector educational institutions in the federal capital from June 10 to July 31.

According to a notification issued by the FDE, the educational institutions will reopen on August 01 for the session 2023-24.

The summer vacations will be fully utilized to manage physical verification of stock/ stock checking, repair and maintenance of furniture/ buildings/ playgrounds, and in-house CPD in the last week of July.

The heads of the institutions will engage a necessary number of staff to manage all these activities. 

The teaching staff is required to attend the training sessions planned during summer vacations for which the schedule will be announced soon.

All HoIs and administrative staff will follow the official timings while classes for Undergraduate classes (BS and ADP) will continue as per the academic schedule/ semester calendar.

