Frivolous education systems  

Thank you for giving your attention to this letter. I am writing to inform you about the urgent need to take action to change the style of the education system in Pakistan as soon as possible. As a university student, I can only raise awareness, but with your help, we can transform the mere idea of change into a reality.

The current education system heavily relies on memorization rather than focusing on content comprehension. This approach should be modified because regurgitating information from textbooks does not adequately prepare students for real-life situations. I have witnessed the disheartened expressions on the faces of my friends when they receive low scores simply because their answers didn’t match the exact wording from the textbook, despite having a clear understanding of the concepts. This not only negatively impacts students’ mental well-being but also takes an emotional toll on them due to peer pressure and anxiety.

This issue needs to be brought to the forefront of awareness because the current educational systems are shaping the minds of the next generation of leaders. If we continue with these tactics, we will only produce individuals lacking critical thinking and problem-solving skills, leading to potential setbacks.

MAHEEN UMAIR,

Rawalpindi.