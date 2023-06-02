GB, KP ideal for trout farming with Chinese tech

ISLAMABAD-Training of Pakistani farmers by Chinese experts and transfer of technology can bring about a revolution in the trout farming sector, earning huge revenues for the state wallet, said Deputy Director of Fisheries (Planning and Development), Gilgit-Baltistan Ikram Hussain.

Talking to WealthPK, he said China excelled in all traits related to fish farming, value addition, and marketing, and the transfer of technology to Pakistan was badly required. “The traditional ways of trout farming are still in practice in Pakistan. On the other hand, the Chinese trout farming techniques are much more viable for industrial purposes. Their farming seed is well-engineered genetically and this peculiarity is lacking in Pakistan. The environment for trout farming is equally ideal in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Ikram said. He said trout was well-favoured all over the world, with the Gulf countries making a huge market. They import bulks of European trout. “In 2019-2020, the GB government started a five-year project named ‘Promotion of trout farming in GB.’ The Ministry of National Food Security is leading it. The project has entered its 4th successful year. The program was initiated under the title of agriculture emergency. Brown trout – commonly known as ‘Malhi’ — was introduced in GB in 1908 for commercial farming. The fisheries department has replenished it into different natural/ developed water resources. It is also used as the stalking material. Rainbow trout are also cultured here, and the private sector is successfully farming it,” he said. “Productive projects related to trout farming and other fisheries-related projects can be planned/launched from Diamer District to Khunjerab border along the CPEC. Joining hands with China for hatchery management, seed production, value addition, research, and development etc., would be of great help to Pakistan. Development of all these aspects can transform the trout farming segment into a billion-dollar industry,” Ikram said. Advocating the promotion of trout farming in GB, aquaculture expert at the World Bank Aslam Jarwar said almost all over Pakistan, temperature, photoperiod, alkaline soil and water were ideal for fish farming, i.e., the plains (including 50% of Punjab province below Potohar region), the whole Sindh and Balochistan provinces including the coastal belts. Besides these provinces, the hilly areas of GB and KP provinces have far more potential for aquaculture, especially for trout farming and hatchery establishment, he added. “Right now, the KP government has one or two hatcheries, while the Punjab government keeps a small hatchery. Seed production from these hatcheries is far below the need. Secondly, the broodstock is too old and not very productive. The new hatchery management technology and genetically improved seeds are needed to increase quality production. “Trout is an expensive aquatic food item. So, its cultivation is also expensive. Its promotion needs well-subsidized packages from the government. Training of farmers, provision of quality seeds, and subsidy would help increase trout production. Subsidized farming will help people to a great extent,” shared Aslam Jarwar. The global consumption of rainbow trout is projected to grow from worth US$4.2 billion in 2023 to US$7 billion at a CAGR of 5.2% by the year 2033. The global trout market size (all types, i.e., rainbow trout, sea trout, brook trout, golden trout, etc.) reached 929 thousand metric tonnes and it is expected to grow at the CAGR of 2.1% by the year 2028. It is important for Pakistan to support trout farmers by providing them with technical training, modern gear, subsidies, and all other related assistance. It will help farm the trout at its full potential from the favorable environment in GB and KP. Pakistan needs to get coordination with China so that trout farming can flourish in the country as well.