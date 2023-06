Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman says government is making efforts to resolve the problems of consumers related to electricity on priority basis.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of Board members led by Chairman Board of Directors LESCO Mian Muhammad Nauman in Lahore today.

During the meeting, the Governor was given a detailed briefing on the overall performance of LESCO Lahore and the measures taken to provide uninterrupted electricity to the people.