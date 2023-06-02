Govt to provide solar system to residents of Thar

KARACHI-Sindh government decided to provide solar system to the residents of Thar under the royalty fund received in exchange of Thar Coal.

According to details, Provincial Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh has stated that royalty funds received in exchange of Thar Coal Block 2 will be spent on installing solar systems on the homes of Thar residents. The 15th Thar Foundation Board meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh’s Energy Minister, which discussed detailed exchanges for providing public facilities under the Thar Foundation.

The provincial minister for Energy, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, mentioned that on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, the royalty funds received from Thar Coal Block 2 will be spent on installing solar systems in the homes of Thar residents. This step aims to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, including water supply, to the residents of Thar.

In the meeting, it was informed that under the Thar Foundation, the establishment of 28 schools has been implemented under the TCF (The Citizens Foundation). Out of these, 23 schools are fully operational, meanwhile, different programs has been launched for the training of school teachers.

The schools have facilities for sports, especially cricket, to provide a healthy environment for children. In terms of skill development, training programs for hotel management, tourism, vocational training for women, and IT training are being provided in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Tourism & Hotel Management (PITHM). The process of establishing a mental health hospital is also underway. During the meeting, the participants were informed that financial support has also been provided for the relocation of residents from the Thar Coal Plant site.