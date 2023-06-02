I am writing to express my concern about the issue of healthcare access and affordability in our community. It is unacceptable that so many people in our community struggle to access the care they need due to high costs and other barriers.

The high cost of healthcare is a major barrier for many people, particularly those who are uninsured or underinsured. This can lead to people delaying or forgoing necessary care, which can have serious consequences for their health and well-being.

In addition to cost, there are other barriers to healthcare access that need to be addressed. This includes issues such as transportation, language barriers, and a lack of available providers in certain areas.

We need to work together to address these issues and ensure that everyone in our community has access to the care they need. This includes expanding access to affordable insurance options, increasing funding for community health centers, and addressing other barriers to care.

I urge our community leaders to take action to address this important issue. We have a responsibility to ensure that everyone in our community has access to the care they need to live healthy and fulfilling lives.

RIDA TAHIR,

Lahore.