Friday, June 02, 2023
Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country
Web Desk
10:27 AM | June 02, 2023
National

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while hot in southern parts during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:  

Islamabad seventeen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty, Karachi thirty,  Peshawar and Quetta eighteen, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad fifteen Murree eight degree centigrade.    

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind/thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag , Baramula, Jammu, Pulwama, Shopian and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:   

Srinagar eight degree centigrade, Jammue twenty,  Pulwama and Baramula ten ,  Leh five, Shopian and Anantnag nine degree centigrade. 

