Friday, June 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Imran directly responsible for May 9 mayhem: Attaullah Tarar

Imran directly responsible for May 9 mayhem: Attaullah Tarar

Says Imran Khan tweeted fake videos from his account and later deleted

Our Staff Reporter
June 02, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Special Assistant to Prime Minster on Interior Attaullah Tarar on Thursday held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan responsible for the May 9 acts of arson and vandalism. Addressing a news conference in Is­lamabad, he said the PTI chairman had directed the party leaders to strongly react in case of his arrest in a corrup­tion case against him. Imran Khan did what the enemy of Pakistan could not do in 75 years, said Tarar, adding Imran Khan later did negative propaganda on social media against the arrests made by law enforcement agencies[LEAs]. “Imran Khan tweeted fake videos from his account and later deleted,” said Tarar, adding he in an interview with the BBC admitted that the May 9 vio­lent acts were in response to his arrest. He owned those incidents and justified violent acts of targeting memorials and military installations, said SAPM, add­ing the PTI chairman stood exposed before the masses. He said the violent acts were a well-thought-out conspira­cy to target the memorials and military installations. He said attack on military installations was an attack on the coun­try’s security. The special assistant said PTI chairman is now resorting to ven­omous and fake propaganda about the current situation in the country.

Indonesian Embassy, Lahore Museum to launch photo exhibition

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1685592833.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023