Imran directly responsible for May 9 mayhem: Attaullah Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minster on Interior Attaullah Tarar on Thursday held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan responsible for the May 9 acts of arson and vandalism. Addressing a news conference in Is­lamabad, he said the PTI chairman had directed the party leaders to strongly react in case of his arrest in a corrup­tion case against him. Imran Khan did what the enemy of Pakistan could not do in 75 years, said Tarar, adding Imran Khan later did negative propaganda on social media against the arrests made by law enforcement agencies[LEAs]. “Imran Khan tweeted fake videos from his account and later deleted,” said Tarar, adding he in an interview with the BBC admitted that the May 9 vio­lent acts were in response to his arrest. He owned those incidents and justified violent acts of targeting memorials and military installations, said SAPM, add­ing the PTI chairman stood exposed before the masses. He said the violent acts were a well-thought-out conspira­cy to target the memorials and military installations. He said attack on military installations was an attack on the coun­try’s security. The special assistant said PTI chairman is now resorting to ven­omous and fake propaganda about the current situation in the country.