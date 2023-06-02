India edge Pakistan to win Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023 

SALALAH - Arch-rivals India edged Pakistan by the scoreline of 2-1 to lift the Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023 title, which is their fourth overall. Heading into the blockbuster final, both India and Pakistan were unbeaten in the continental event. Singh Angad Bir opened the scoring for India in the 12th minute via a brilliant field goal and gave his side an upper hand in the first quarter. Hundal Araijeet Singh then doubled India’s lead just four minutes into the second quarter as Pakistan spilt a couple of opportunities to fire an equalizer. The third quarter turned out to be a fortune changer for the green shirts as they finally registered a goal on the scoreboard, courtesy of a calculated field goal by Ali Basharat in the 37th minute. Basharat’s goal forced India to be more defensive and they cordoned off their post to deny Pakistan any chance to fire the equalizer. Pakistan made several attempts to breach India’s defences by dribbling past their defenders and awarded penalty corners but failed to fire the ball into the nets and thus India ran away with the victory.