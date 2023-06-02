Indonesian Embassy, Lahore Museum to launch photo exhibition

ISLAMABAD - The Embassy of Indonesia in collaboration with Lahore Museum will inaugurate a week-long photo exhibition titled ‘A Night at Lahore Museum:

Tracing the confluence of Civilisations between Indonesia and Pakistan,’ on June 17 at Lahore Museum. Talking to the officials of Lahore Museum and journalists in Islamabad, the Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Tugio invited the Pakistani friends to the exhibition and to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the two Muslim brotherly countries.

“Let’s embrace the spirit of friendship and witness together the exciting display of cross-cultural connectivity and convergence of Indonesia-Pakistan civilization through past and present journeys,” he added.

Director of the Lahore Museum, Muhammad Usman appreciated the initiative of this joint collaboration by the embassy to strengthen the two way historic religious cultural linkages and assured full cooperation from Lahore Museum to make this event successful and attractive for all visitors.

The exhibition will highlight the spread of Buddhist and Islamic civilization from ancient Gandhara to archipelago, the territories known as Indonesia today, initially in search for spices, the golden green at that time.

Through the display of selected photographs and art works, the exhibition provides an excellent opportunity to the visitors and art lovers to witness the impact of cultural influences across continents. They manifested in the form of interesting similarities in art, traditions and architecture of the two great countries during the course of history. Moreover, Indonesian Batik and Pakistani Ajrak art will also be displayed in the exhibition, which are not only colourful and attractive but also carry cultural and historical significance.