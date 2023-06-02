Initiatives implemented to promote IT industry: Minister

Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin ul Haque has said Pakistan is emerging as an important center of IT and providing wide opportunities and incentives for international investors.

He was addressing as keynote speaker in a Panel Discussion at Digital Summit, GITEX-23 in Marrakech city of Morocco.

He said the initiatives implemented to promote the IT sector, freelancers, and start-ups has made Pakistan a digital hub.

Syed Amin ul Haque said the Ministry of IT is working on different projects keeping 2050 in vision.

Highlighting the significance of start-ups in Pakistan, the Minister said National Incubation Centers across Pakistan are working to boost start-ups and facilitate youth to set up their own businesses.