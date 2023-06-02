Friday, June 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Initiatives implemented to promote IT industry: Minister

Initiatives implemented to promote IT industry: Minister
Web Desk
7:13 PM | June 02, 2023
National

Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin ul Haque has said Pakistan is emerging as an important center of IT and providing wide opportunities and incentives for international investors.

He was addressing as keynote speaker in a Panel Discussion at Digital Summit, GITEX-23 in Marrakech city of Morocco.

He said the initiatives implemented to promote the IT sector, freelancers, and start-ups has made Pakistan a digital hub.

Syed Amin ul Haque said the Ministry of IT is working on different projects keeping 2050 in vision.

Highlighting the significance of start-ups in Pakistan, the Minister said National Incubation Centers across Pakistan are working to boost start-ups and facilitate youth to set up their own businesses.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1685680681.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023