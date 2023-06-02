Friday, June 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Jahangir Tareen to move ECP for registration of new party today

Jahangir Tareen to move ECP for registration of new party today
Web Desk
1:53 PM | June 02, 2023
National

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Jahangir Tareen’s legal team will likely move the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today for registration of the new political party.

On Thursday, Tareen sought recommendations from his political companions for names for his new political party.

Sources familiar with the development further said Tareen will continue meeting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf deserts in Lahore today and is also scheduled to meet former AJK prime minister Tanveer Ilyas and Pakistan Muslim League-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The legal team of Tareen will move the ECP for registration of the new party, the sources said.

A few days ago, senior politician Jahangir Tareen met the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial minister Aleem Khan for the formation of a new political alliance.

Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan discussed matters related to the future of the people who have resigned and the making of a new party.

Russia reports multiple drone attacks overnight

Sources revealed that participants of the meeting suggested making a new political party instead of a pressure group as the political party will be able to stand for people’s rights.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1685680681.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023