Jinnah House attack: ATC sends 25 PTI workers to jail for identification parade

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent 25 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 6-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander house) Lahore, during May-9 riots. Earlier, the police produced the accused, including Zain, Abdullah, Muhammad Suleman, Zeeshan, before ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar. The investigation officer submitted that the accused were arrested in connection with the Jinnah House attack case.