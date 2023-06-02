Friday, June 02, 2023
Jinnah House attack: ATC sends 25 PTI workers to jail for identification parade

APP
June 02, 2023
LAHORE    -    An anti-terror­ism court (ATC) on Thursday sent 25 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 6-day ju­dicial remand for identification parade in a case lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for attacking Jinnah House (the corps com­mander house) Lahore, during May-9 riots. Earlier, the police produced the accused, includ­ing Zain, Abdullah, Muhammad Suleman, Zeeshan, before ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar. The investigation officer submitted that the accused were arrested in connection with the Jinnah House attack case.

APP

