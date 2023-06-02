Jordan royals marry into Saudi family with ties to MBS

AMMAN - Jordan’s heir to the throne on Thursday married into one of Saudi Arabia’s prominent busi­ness families in a glitzy cere­mony attended by internation­al royals and heads of state.

From Britain’s Prince and Prin­cess of Wales to US first lady Jill Biden, nearly 140 guests arrived at Zahran Palace in the Jordanian capital Amman to watch 28-year-old Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and his fiancée Rajwa Alseif tie the knot.

A 29-year-old Saudi archi­tect and a graduate of Syra­cuse University in New York, Alseif will be known as Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess of Jordan and, when the Crown Prince takes the throne, her title will change to Queen Rajwa.

The bride is related to Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Sal­man (MBS), through her moth­er, who hails from the promi­nent Al-Sudairi family.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman is one of the so-called “Sudai­ri Seven,” the seven full broth­ers born to King Abdulaziz and Hussa bint Ahmed Al-Su­dair, according to Saudi me­dia reports.

The event began by 9:00 AM (ET), when Jordan’s king and queen began receiving guests at the Zahran Palace. Jordan’s armed forces played music as attendees arrived to greet and congratulate the royal family.

The event then moved to a gazebo in the palace garden, where the couple and their fa­thers signed the marriage con­tract in an Islamic ceremony known as “Katb Al-Kitab” and exchanged rings.

Outside the palace, jubilant crowds cheered and waved flags as they awaited the motorcade carrying the newlyweds along a six-mile route across the cap­ital. Streets had been adorned for days with photos of the cou­ple and the Jordanian flag.

Both Jordan and Saudi Ara­bia are among Washington’s strongest Middle East allies. Jordan is custodian of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Je­rusalem and maintains a re­lationship with both Pales­tinians and Israelis. A global oil powerhouse, Riyadh’s ties with the US have been strained of late, namely over the king­dom’s oil policies and its rela­tionship with Russia.

Ties between Saudi Ara­bia and Jordan have recently thawed after years of tension. During a trip to Jordan last year, MBS was quoted by Sau­di media as saying that he was keen to “push relations [with Jordan] to a new phase.”