Friday, June 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

JUI spokesperson calls for ban on PTI, labels it a terrorist party

JUI spokesperson calls for ban on PTI, labels it a terrorist party
MUHAMMAD ASAD CHAUDHRY
June 02, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    The spokesperson of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) has declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a terrorist par­ty and called for its ban. 

In a written statement, spokesper­son Mohammad Aslam Ghori criti­cised former Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of wanting to play a dangerous game in Pakistan.

Ghori alleged that Imran Khan has once again incited his party work­ers against institutions by supporting attacks on military installations. He claimed that Imran Khan is mislead­ing the youth and has destroyed their future. Ghori accused Imran Khan of instigating people to attack military in­stallations in the name of freedom and then abandoning his own workers.

The JUI spokesperson maintained that Imran Khan and his party pose a threat to the integrity of Pakistan, putting the country at risk for the sake of power. Referring to Imran Khan’s leaked audio, Ghori stated that after initially denying any in­volvement, Imran Khan is now seek­ing help from his master, America.

Indonesian Embassy, Lahore Museum to launch photo exhibition

Ghori further asserted that the damage done to Pakistan and its in­tegrity by Imran Khan and his follow­ers surpasses that of any external en­emies. He demanded the ban of PTI, stating that it is not a political party but a terrorist organization.

Tags:

MUHAMMAD ASAD CHAUDHRY

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1685592833.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023