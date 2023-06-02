JUI spokesperson calls for ban on PTI, labels it a terrorist party

ISLAMABAD - The spokesperson of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) has declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a terrorist par­ty and called for its ban.

In a written statement, spokesper­son Mohammad Aslam Ghori criti­cised former Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of wanting to play a dangerous game in Pakistan.

Ghori alleged that Imran Khan has once again incited his party work­ers against institutions by supporting attacks on military installations. He claimed that Imran Khan is mislead­ing the youth and has destroyed their future. Ghori accused Imran Khan of instigating people to attack military in­stallations in the name of freedom and then abandoning his own workers.

The JUI spokesperson maintained that Imran Khan and his party pose a threat to the integrity of Pakistan, putting the country at risk for the sake of power. Referring to Imran Khan’s leaked audio, Ghori stated that after initially denying any in­volvement, Imran Khan is now seek­ing help from his master, America.

Ghori further asserted that the damage done to Pakistan and its in­tegrity by Imran Khan and his follow­ers surpasses that of any external en­emies. He demanded the ban of PTI, stating that it is not a political party but a terrorist organization.