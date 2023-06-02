JUI spokesperson calls for ban on PTI, labels it a terrorist party

ISLAMABAD - The spokesperson of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) has declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a terrorist party and called for its ban.
In a written statement, spokesperson Mohammad Aslam Ghori criticised former Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of wanting to play a dangerous game in Pakistan.
Ghori alleged that Imran Khan has once again incited his party workers against institutions by supporting attacks on military installations. He claimed that Imran Khan is misleading the youth and has destroyed their future. Ghori accused Imran Khan of instigating people to attack military installations in the name of freedom and then abandoning his own workers.
The JUI spokesperson maintained that Imran Khan and his party pose a threat to the integrity of Pakistan, putting the country at risk for the sake of power. Referring to Imran Khan’s leaked audio, Ghori stated that after initially denying any involvement, Imran Khan is now seeking help from his master, America.
Ghori further asserted that the damage done to Pakistan and its integrity by Imran Khan and his followers surpasses that of any external enemies. He demanded the ban of PTI, stating that it is not a political party but a terrorist organization.