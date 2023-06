Rapid construction work is going on Kachhi Canal Extension Project and is likely to be completed in the next few months.

WAPDA is executing the project and after the completion of the extension, the command area of Kachhi Canal Phase-I will extend to 102,000 acres.

Kachhi Canal is a significant project to alleviate poverty from backward and remote areas of Balochistan by developing irrigated agriculture and agro-based economy in the province.