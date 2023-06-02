Kaira says miscreants to face music, rules out victimisation

LAHORE - Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the PTI and its social media activists are giving impression that action is being taken against the party although the PTI’s miscreants attacked on military installations with planning on May 09. Addressing a press conference held at the residence of PPP worker Rana Ir­fan Ahmad here on Thursday, he said that the law was taking its course and only miscreants were being captured. However, he added that no innocent would be tried and no culprit would be spared. He said that the PTI, through social media and artifi­cial intelligence, was spreading fake news about women. They were alleging that their women were being mistreated which was entirely baseless, he said. Kaira demanded that the govern­ment should take action against such incident if someone had evidence otherwise those elements, who were levelling fake al­legations without any evidence, should be brought in to courts for punishment as there was the same penalty for a liar as it was for criminal. He alleged that the PTI was spreading fake news to tilt the perception in favour of the party and was making opin­ion through fake news. He said that no action was taken before May 9 against the PTI, adding that Imran was being given relief by the courts in those cases even in which Imran even did not seek any relief. He said that the detention was a normal thing for leaders like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto late , Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and several other po­litical leaders faced detention, then why arrest of Imran had been made an issue. He said that sufficient evidences had been collected before arresting Imran in Al-Qadir University case. Kaira said that after May 09, only those people were arrested who were found involved in violence and women were arrested by the women police. He said that Imran or whosoever would be tried under the law according to the crime he/she had committed. He said that the government did not want any victimization of any political worker and only those people would be tried who were involved in ter­rorist activities. He said that there were three laws existed in the country to deal such cases including the Civil Law, Anti Ter­rorism Law and Military Law and only those miscreants would be tried in the military courts who were found involved in at­tacks on military installations. He said that the PPP respected the women but it was an equal responsibility of women to do such things that they would be respected for.