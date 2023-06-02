Kazakhstan envoy highlightss importance of mutual business activities

PESHAWAR - The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, visited Samson Agri Farm in Rangpur, Muzaffargarh, where he participated as the chief guest in the inauguration ceremony of the Centre Pivot Hitech Irrigation System and a solar power unit. The event, hosted by Samsons Group and Haier Group, was attended by district administration officials, senior police officers, and business community leaders, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

Ambassador Kistafin praised the joint venture for its transformative efforts and highlighted the importance of mutual business activities and cooperation between friendly states. Under the leadership of Samsons Group CEO Waseem-ur-Rehman, in collaboration with Haier Group executives Khalid Afridi and Faisal Afridi, the joint venture successfully converted barren desert lands in Muzaffargarh, Punjab into fertile farmland.