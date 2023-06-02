Friday, June 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Kazakhstan envoy highlightss importance of mutual business activities

Kazakhstan envoy highlightss importance of mutual business activities
Our Staff Reporter
June 02, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR    -   The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, visited Samson Agri Farm in Rangpur, Muzaffargarh, where he participated as the chief guest in the inauguration ceremony of the Centre Pivot Hitech Irrigation System and a solar power unit. The event, hosted by Samsons Group and Haier Group, was attended by district administration officials, senior police officers, and business community leaders, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

Ambassador Kistafin praised the joint venture for its transformative efforts and highlighted the importance of mutual business activities and cooperation between friendly states. Under the leadership of Samsons Group CEO Waseem-ur-Rehman, in collaboration with Haier Group executives Khalid Afridi and Faisal Afridi, the joint venture successfully converted barren desert lands in Muzaffargarh, Punjab into fertile farmland.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1685592833.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023