KBBA reveals program for National Women’s Basketball Championship

LAHORE-The complete program for the highly-anticipated National Women’s Basketball Championship 2023 has been officially announced. The championship is set to take place at Siddique Memon Sports Complex in Gulshan Iqbal, Karachi, from June 12 to 17. Under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon and the supervision of the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF), the championship is being organized by the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA). KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan stated: “We are thrilled to reveal the program for the National Women’s Basketball Championship 2023. This event will showcase the incredible talent and skill of our female basketball players.” The draws for the championship will be conducted on June 3 at 6 pm at the PBBF Headquarters in Lahore. Pakistan Basketball Federation Secretary General Khalid Bashir will oversee the draw process. Teams are expected to arrive in Karachi from June 11 onwards, with the opening ceremony scheduled for June 12 at 2:30 pm. The regular matches of the championship will commence on June 13, followed by the semifinals on June 16. On June 17, the third-round matches will begin at 9 am, leading up to the position match and the final at 11 am.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the promotion of basketball in the country, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon announced that PBBF Secretary General Khalid Bashir will be honored with the Commissioner Karachi’s Pride of Performance Gold Medal.

Adding further support to the championship, CEO of Harpul Taza Tea Company, Muhammad Shakeel Jan, declared the sponsorship of tracksuits, while Alfawala Group pledged their support by providing T-shirts for the Karachi teams.

Additionally, several committees will be formed to ensure the smooth execution of the championship. The committee announcements will take place today (Friday). Furthermore, Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi, the PWD sports organizer, has been appointed as the media coordinator for the event.