LWMC plans major cleaning operation before Eid

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Manage­ment Company (LWMC) has launched a special cleanliness drive in view of upcoming Eid-ul-Ad­ha 2023. Special zero waste operation was being conducted in all nine towns of the city in phased manner, said a spokesperson here on Thursday. In the first two days of the drive Data Ganj Baksh Town and Gulberg Town were being made zero waste. In order to make the zero waste operation successful more than 1,600 workers and 120 ad­ditional vehicles were allocated in Data Ganj Baksh Town while 740 workers and 128 vehicles includ­ing mini dumpers and compactors were working in Gulberg Town. During the zero waste operation 24 open plots in Gulberg Town and six open plots in Data Ganj Baksh Town would be cleared. To review the ongoing zero waste operation, LWMC Chief Ex­ecutive Officer Babar Sahib Din along with deputy CEO LWMC Fahad Mehmood and Muhammad Au­rangzeb visited the Muslim Town Mor, Canal Road, Barkat Market, Gulberg Main Boulevard, Data Dar­bar and adjoining areas. He gave instructions to all operational staff to be present for working round the clock. He said that zero waste operation was also being conducted before Eid and in this regard department was ensuring the clearance of open plots, scrapping of roads from all nine towns.