MCKRU computer science degree to get NCEAC accreditation soon

QUETTA - The Computer Science programme of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University (MCKRU) will soon get registration of National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC). It was disclosed by Dr Bakhtiar Khan Kansi a professor of Balochistan University of Information Technol­ogy Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) during his vis­it to MCKRU alongwith NCEAC offi­cials, a press release Thursday said. He interacted with the students to inquire about issues faced by them in education, saying It is the need of the hour to acquaint students with modern technology enabling them self-sufficient in society. Kansi said there was no lack of talent among our students but many times suc­cess has come to our students in the competitions of other provinc­es. Earlier, MCKRU Registrar Dr Mir Humayun Yousaf Shahwani briefed the NCEAC about the provision of education facilities and other mat­ters of the varsity. The team of NCE­AC also visited various departments of Computer Science including the Computer Lab and the Laboratory equipped with modern technology. The Chairman of the Department of Computer Science Dr Lal Khan Baloch alongwith the Registrar gave a briefing to the team of NCEAC about the computer teaching man­ner and provision of education to the students. The NCEAC officials expressed their satisfaction with the educational facilities provided to the students of the Department of Computer Science and appreciat­ed the performance of Vice Chancel­lor (VC) Professor Dr Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Shah and his entire team.