Monthly public service court held to resolve people’s problems

BAHAWALPUR - The monthly revenue public service court was organised on Thursday at the Deputy Commissioner Office to resolve the revenue-related prob­lems of the people.

Bahawalpur Deputy Commission­er (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa listened to the problems of the people. He is­sued orders for the redressal of their issues as soon as possible.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Assis­tant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Fazl-ur-Rahman, Assistant Commis­sioner Bahawalpur Sadr Mujahid Abbas, revenue officers, and rev­enue staff were also present on the occasion.

The public service court also re­ceived revenue-related requests for which the DC also issued orders to the relevant officials.

The DC said, “The purpose of this important initiative of the Punjab government was to solve the reve­nue-related problems of people in a proper manner.”

He said that orders were issued on the spot to address revenue is­sues related to accuracy records, death, registry, domicile, etc.