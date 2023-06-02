NA body shows solidarity with Armed Forces

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence Thursday ex­pressed solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan who, they said, are the pride of our nation as it strong­ly condemned the incidents of May 9.

The meeting of the committee was held at the Parliament House here un­der the chairmanship of Farrukh Altaf.

The committee discussed the pre­vailing law and order situation and condemned the terror incidents of May 9. It remarked that it was im­perative upon every citizen of Paki­stan to respect the sanctity of the in­stitutions and the public properties of the country. The committee also paid tribute to the martyrs who sac­rificed their lives for Pakistan. MNA Barjees Tahir moved a resolution as under: “The Standing Committee on Defence expresses solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan, who are the pride of our nation. The com­mittee strongly condemns the in­cidents of terror that happened on 9th May. Such incidents are deplor­able and intolerable, and must be dealt with sternly. We unanimous­ly condemn the incidents of vio­lence of 9th May, which have deep­ly hurt the sentiments of the nation. We stand with our Armed Forces.” The Committee passed the resolu­tion unanimously and recommend­ed that the perpetrators of the vio­lent incidents must be dealt with an iron hand. Additional Secretary, Min­istry of Defence thanked the commit­tee for recognizing the role and sacri­fices of the Armed Forces of Pakistan to ensure the prosperity of the coun­try. The committee expressed its de­sire to visit the General Head Quar­ters (GHQ), Rawalpindi as a symbol of solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan. Rubina Irfan, Muham­mad Barjess Tahir, Muhammad Khan Daha, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani and Salahuddin Ayubi, MNAs attended the meeting.