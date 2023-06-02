NA body shows solidarity with Armed Forces

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence Thursday expressed solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan who, they said, are the pride of our nation as it strongly condemned the incidents of May 9.
The meeting of the committee was held at the Parliament House here under the chairmanship of Farrukh Altaf.
The committee discussed the prevailing law and order situation and condemned the terror incidents of May 9. It remarked that it was imperative upon every citizen of Pakistan to respect the sanctity of the institutions and the public properties of the country. The committee also paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan. MNA Barjees Tahir moved a resolution as under: “The Standing Committee on Defence expresses solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan, who are the pride of our nation. The committee strongly condemns the incidents of terror that happened on 9th May. Such incidents are deplorable and intolerable, and must be dealt with sternly. We unanimously condemn the incidents of violence of 9th May, which have deeply hurt the sentiments of the nation. We stand with our Armed Forces.” The Committee passed the resolution unanimously and recommended that the perpetrators of the violent incidents must be dealt with an iron hand. Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence thanked the committee for recognizing the role and sacrifices of the Armed Forces of Pakistan to ensure the prosperity of the country. The committee expressed its desire to visit the General Head Quarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi as a symbol of solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan. Rubina Irfan, Muhammad Barjess Tahir, Muhammad Khan Daha, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani and Salahuddin Ayubi, MNAs attended the meeting.