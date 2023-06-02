Friday, June 02, 2023
NSC meeting ‘postponed’ due to PM’s Turkiye visit

Web Desk
10:04 AM | June 02, 2023
National

 A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) was postponed due to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Turkiye visit to attend the inaugural ceremony of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to the details, the meeting which was to be held on Friday (today) was postponed. The meeting was to be attended by the leadership of all three armed forces, federal ministers and committee members.

The new date for the NSC meeting is not announced yet.

In its last meeting, officials decided to file legal charges against those who harmed private and military properties during the May 9 protests. The forum also harshly denounced the violent events and agreed to pursue legal action against individuals responsible for causing damage to private and military installations.

Officials maintained that attacks on security and defence institutions are unacceptable and that military property damage committed under the pretext of political goals is unacceptable.

Web Desk

National

