Official report gauges police response to Jinnah House attack comes to surface

LAHORE: - An official report prepared to gauge the police response specifically to the arson attack on Jinnah House Lahore on May 9 has come to surface detailing the mob’s gradual march towards cantonment ar­eas and the clashes with the police force. The data of the surveillance of the move­ments of forces was extracted from safe city cameras record as the report also disclosed the details of attacks on army installations across the province besides the data of miscreants involved in the May 9 violent attacks. According to the police report available with this news­paper, the protestors started to accumu­late at Liberty Square at 3:00 PM while the Lahore police’s immediate response arrived at that place around 3.07 pm. In view of the deteriorating situation, from 03:02 PM to 03:51 PM, the police personnel from the police line contin­ued to be dispatched towards the area of conflict. At 03:50 PM ,a water cannon vehicle was sent from the police line to disperse the protesters. At 4:00 PM, the triggered agitators started to march to­wards Corps Commander House and at 4:16 PM the protestors passed by Hafiz Center. Around 4:30 PM, police contin­gent were dispatched towards Lahore Cantt, and in the meanwhile, the police correspondingly remained engaged with protestors between 4:30 to 5PM outside Imran Khan’s residence and with lawyers on The Mall to disperse them. At 4:49 PM, the miscreants stopped the train at Sherpao bridge which separates the civil and cantonment area. The po­lice force remained busy dispersing the angry protesters between 4 PM to 5 PM at various hotspots of the city.

SP Cantt along with 18 officials faced the angry protestors at the Sherpao check post at 5 PM to halt the marchers from proceeding further by using tear gas. The clash between the protests and police led to physical altercation result­ing in seriously injuring SP cantt and other 18 personnel. The report reveals that during advancement by the protes­tors, the army personnel stationed at the Sherpao bridge check post in can­tonment limits left the post presumably to save them from the angry mob. Fol­lowing this altercation, a good number of protestors managed to reach Jinnah House Lahore at 5:15 PM. At 5:24 PM, a heavy police contingent was dispatched towards Mian Mir Bridge. At 5:37 CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana also reached there. Amid the violent demonstrations across the city the traffic police had also issued two traffic alerts between 4 PM to 5:30PM and directed the citizens to use alternative routes as major arter­ies of the city including, Liberty Chowk, Canal Rd, Jail Rd, Mall Rd, Akbar Chowk, Sherpao Bridge and Ichara stop were blocked by the protestors. DIG Opera­tions Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP Operations, SP Civil Line and SSP City at 5:28 PM also joined the police already engaged with the protestors. Rizvi and other po­lice personnel sustained serious inju­ries in the clashes with the protesters. Between 5:45, to 6:45 PM, the police under the command of CCPO Lahore re­mained engaged with an angry mob and tried to disperse the crowd gathered outside the Corps commander house. CCPO Lahore’s residence is across the road where the protestors also gathered at the time of the violent protest. His family was also present at the house. Ac­cording to the report, 250 protestors en­tered and vandalised the Jinnah House while 3500 remained outside premises. Of 250 miscreants who entered corps commander 39 have been identified of which 25 have been arrested. From 06:27 PM to 02:47 am midnight, the agi­tators continued to accumulate around Liberty Square. SP Model Town along with police officials remained present at Liberty Chowk till wee hours of the night. The departmental report also states that around 65 police personnel sustained serious wounds and injuries amid the clashes with the protestors. Of 65 injured officials, 25 were admitted to CMH , five in Ganga Ram, five in General hospital, 29 in Services hospital while one was sent to Mian mir hospital for treatment. Out of 3500 miscreants who attacked civil and military installations in different cities, 131 have been identi­fied and 560 are still being interrogated. In Rawalpindi, 350 protestors stormed at GHQ and about 200 attacked Hamza camp. Of 350 protestors, 84 have been identified and 55 have been arrested. Meanwhile, 67 out 200 attackers of Hamza camp have been identified and 34 have been arrested. PAF base Mian­wali was attacked by around 150 to 200 agitators of which 45 have been identi­fied and 32 have been arrested. 350 to 400 protesters attacked Gujranwala Cantonment of which four have been identified and four have been arrested.