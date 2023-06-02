Friday, June 02, 2023
‘Pak-US ‘Green Alliance’ framework aimed to meet economic challenges’

Our Staff Reporter
June 02, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -     US Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer said on Thursday that US-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ framework was aimed to meet environmental and economic challenges.

The senior diplomat participated in a stakeholder consultation on trade, climate, and green shipping in Pakistan organised by the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

During the discussion, policy makers and private-sector leaders identified existing issues and challenges related to climate change, with a specific focus on promoting green and sustainable shipping practices in Pakistan. The participants developed actionable recommendations and a common vision for a path forward.

“Through the US-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ framework, our two countries are jointly preparing to meet the environmental and economic challenges of the future, especially climate change, while spurring sustainable and inclusive economic growth,” DCM Schofer said.

Indonesian Embassy, Lahore Museum to launch photo exhibition

“Through events like the one today, we are encouraging bilateral dialogue on climate action, and exploring innovative solutions to build Pakistan’s climate resilience,” he added.

In his keynote address, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari highlighted the importance of addressing climate change and promoting sustainable shipping practices in Pakistan.

USAID presented findings from their gap-analysis study on international and domestic regulations for green shipping operations in Pakistan.

The study identified regulatory and institutional gaps that could steer shipping operations in Pakistan toward meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Our Staff Reporter

