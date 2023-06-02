Pakistan Navy ship conducts rescue operation in Arabian Sea

KARACHI - Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) SAIF while carrying out routine patrolling in the Arabian Sea, expeditiously respond­ed to a distress call by a stranded Fishing Vessel AL ZUBAIR and saved the valuable lives of six fishermen.

The fishing vessel had suffered engine failure and subsequent flood­ing due to rough sea conditions, a Pakistan Navy news release said. PNS SAIF swiftly responded to the distress call at night and safely recov­ered six stranded fishermen.

Medical assistance was provided onboard and the fishermen were sub­sequently shifted to Gwadar. The fish­ermen’s community has lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Navy in saving precious lives at sea. Pakistan Navy, besides ensuring combat readiness at all times, remains vigilant to contrib­ute to ensuring the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) through sustained presence and monitoring of activities within the Maritime Zones of Pakistan.