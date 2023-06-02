Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan congrats, honours gold medallist Hamza

LAHORE-Pakistan’s talented young tennis player Muhammad Hamza Ali Rizwan was congratulated and honored by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan, Raza Bashir Tarar, for his gold medal-winning feat in the doubles final at the Wimbledon 14&Under Championship qualifying round in Saga, Japan on May 27, 2023.

Hamza showcased outstanding tennis skills at the international event in Japan, securing a gold medal in the doubles final. Notably, Hamza is the brother of Hussnain Ali Rizwan and Haider Ali Rizwan, both of whom have earned places in the top five of the Asian Tennis Federation rankings. Hamza himself has achieved a spot in the top 20 of the ATF rankings.

During the occasion, His Excellency Raza Bashir Tarar praised the young talent, extending his congratulations and urging him to continue working hard to bring more accolades to Pakistan. The ambassador encouraged Hamza to pursue participation in top-ranked tennis events worldwide, aiming to bring global glory to his homeland with passion and dedication.

Expressing his gratitude, Rizwan Yousaf, the father of Hamza Ali Rizwan, thanked Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan for recognizing and honoring his son’s successful participation in the 2023 Wimbledon 14&U Championship ATF Qualifying. The Yousaf family was grateful for the opportunity to celebrate Hamza’s accomplishment at the Embassy’s event, alongside esteemedindividuals and fellow sports enthusiasts. Rizwan also commended the Embassy for its efforts in promoting friendship, understanding, and cultural exchange between Japan and Pakistan.

Furthermore, Rizwan Yousaf expressed his appreciation for the Embassy staff members who organized the event, highlighting their professionalism, attention to detail, and genuine concern. The Yousaf family cherished the invitation and the opportunity to participate in such a meaningful event, which created lifelong memories for them. Rizwan extended his gratitude to the Pakistan Community Japan and its members Imtiaz Malik, Iftikhar Malik, and Hafiz Mehar Shamas for their love, hospitality, and care throughout their visit to Japan, making it a truly momentous and remarkable experience.