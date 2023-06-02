Friday, June 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Paralympic Games begin in Peshawar

Our Staff Reporter
June 02, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR    -    At the historic Tehmas Khan Football Stadium, the colourful Paralympic Games began. The games are organised by the District Sports Officer and District Administration Peshawar. More than 260 young athletes of all genders and abilities participated.

From nine organisations working in Peshawar that are related to the children with different abilities, including Special Education Complex Intellectual Challenged Children, Hayatabad, Government of KP Special Education Complex (IPCC), Government Girls Institute for Children Hearing Speech Yakatoot, Peshawar, Government Institute for Visually Impaired Children Boys, Centre for Intellectually and Physically Challe, the Children with Different Abilities are participating in 12 different Games.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1685592833.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023