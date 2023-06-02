Paralympic Games begin in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - At the historic Tehmas Khan Football Stadium, the colourful Paralympic Games began. The games are organised by the District Sports Officer and District Administration Peshawar. More than 260 young athletes of all genders and abilities participated.

From nine organisations working in Peshawar that are related to the children with different abilities, including Special Education Complex Intellectual Challenged Children, Hayatabad, Government of KP Special Education Complex (IPCC), Government Girls Institute for Children Hearing Speech Yakatoot, Peshawar, Government Institute for Visually Impaired Children Boys, Centre for Intellectually and Physically Challe, the Children with Different Abilities are participating in 12 different Games.