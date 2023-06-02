Friday, June 02, 2023
PDM is ruling the country, says Safdar

PDM is ruling the country, says Safdar
5:22 PM | June 02, 2023
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader retired Capt Mohammed Safdar said his party was not in power currently but the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Speaking to the media, Mr Safdar rued, "I have been facing a case for six years. We continue to appear before the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) court for one year. Those who made fake cases against us should also be brought to justice."

"It's time to stop making bogus cases against any stakeholder," he added.

Speaking about the leadership, Mr Safdar said, "PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif believes in the system of justice. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar are taking the country out of the quagmire."

In line with the upcoming budget, Mr Safdar expressed optimism, saying, "The upcoming budget will turn out to be better for the nation."

He recounted the May 9 vandalism and fired a broadside at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, saying, "What India had not done has been done by the PTI chief and his agents. Those who are safeguarding national security were targeted emotionally."

In wake of the arrest of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Mr Safdar said, "I will not like to comment on the arrest of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi."

Believing, the country was on its way back to democracy, Mr Safdar said, "I hope that whatever happens will be better for the country’s sake.

