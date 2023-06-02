Friday, June 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Peoples Bus Service to get mobile app soon: Sarjeel

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 02, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Transport & Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday directed authorities concerned to complete mobile app work for the Peoples Bus Service. The minister issued these directives while chairing a transport department meeting here. In the meeting, the minister was briefed on the operation of the bus service, its new routes, and the establishment of a command & control room.

The transport minister further directed authorities concerned to activate the intelligent transport system (ITS) in all the buses of the service. He said the mobile app will facilitate citizens in tracking buses in real-time and make payments online, while CCTV cameras, screens, live tracking and monitoring facilities will be activated with the installation of the ITS in the buses.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the citizens would be able to track the bus service and pay through mobile application.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1685592833.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023